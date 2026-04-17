Amazon cuts Google Pixel 10 prices to $549 and $649

Amazon trade-in up-to-$520 on 128GB Pixel10

If you've got an old phone lying around, Amazon's trade-in program lets you save up to another $520 on the 128GB Pixel 10.

Not only does this help your wallet, it's also a win for the environment.

The Pixel 10 itself packs a Tensor G5 chip, 12GB of RAM, a sharp triple camera setup (with a solid zoom), magnetic Pixelsnap accessory support, and a bright 6.3-inch screen that's dust- and water-resistant, pretty handy for everyday life.