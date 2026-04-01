Amazon cuts Roku Streambar SE price to $79, down $21
Amazon just knocked the Roku Streambar SE down to $79 (from $100), but these deals tend to go quickly.
This compact device gives you 4K streaming and upgraded audio in one, making it an easy, affordable upgrade for your TV setup.
Roku Streambar SE easy TV hookup
The Streambar SE is simple to hook up: just connect it to your TV and the internet, and you're set with preloaded streaming apps right away.
It has two premium speakers, a dedicated bass port for richer sound, and even auto-adjusting volume so sudden loud scenes don't catch you off guard.
Roku Streambar SE Bluetooth optional subwoofer
Bluetooth support lets you listen privately (great for late-night binges), and if you want even more bass, there's an optional wireless subwoofer.
With this price drop, it's a pretty sweet deal if you want better sound without spending much.