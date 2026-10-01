Amazon debuts bezel-free Kindle with cap touch dead-zone technology
Amazon just revealed its latest Kindle, and it's all about that modern, bezel-free style.
Thanks to cap touch tech, you won't have to worry about accidental page flips: there's a special "dead zone" where your fingers naturally rest.
Plus, it's now thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with pages turning 30% faster than before.
Amazon Kindle lineup starts $149.99
The new Kindle is super slim at 6.8mm and weighs only 140gm, easy to toss in any bag. It comes in Ube and Graphite colors starting at $149.99.
Amazon also refreshed its Paperwhite (now with the biggest display and best contrast yet) for $199.99 (16GB) or $249.99 (32GB Signature Edition).
There are even an aluminum-backed version of the Kindle and a Colorsoft model with a color screen from $289.99, plus kid-friendly versions depending on where you live.