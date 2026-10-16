Amazon discounts Alienware AW3426DW QD-OLED monitor by $57.77 to $742.22
Technology
Amazon just dropped the price of the Alienware AW3426DW to $742.22, a $57.77 savings from its usual $799.99.
This 34-inch QD-OLED monitor packs Penta Tandem quantum dots for super vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it a solid pick if you're after next-level visuals.
Alienware AW3426DW supports up to 280Hz
Designed with gamers in mind, the AW3426DW features a curved 21:9 ultrawide QHD OLED screen and supports refresh rates up to 280Hz for ultra-smooth action.
It's compatible with both NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, so gameplay stays seamless even when things get intense.
Plus, you get plenty of connectivity (two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-C) so plugging in your gear is easy.