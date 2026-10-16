Amazon discounts Alienware AW3426DW QD-OLED monitor by $57.77 to $742.22

Designed with gamers in mind, the AW3426DW features a curved 21:9 ultrawide QHD OLED screen and supports refresh rates up to 280Hz for ultra-smooth action.

It's compatible with both NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, so gameplay stays seamless even when things get intense.

Plus, you get plenty of connectivity (two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-C) so plugging in your gear is easy.