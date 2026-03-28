Amazon discounts XREAL One Pro $170 during Big Spring Sale
Technology
Amazon is knocking $170 off the XREAL One Pro smart glasses during its Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to $598.98.
These XR glasses, known for turning any space into a 200-inch portable screen, are available in both medium and large sizes until March 31, 2026.
XREAL One Pro 3-D conversion
The XREAL One Pro runs on the X1 Spatial Computing chip and can turn 2-D images into 3-D instantly, no extra gear needed.
They plug in via USB-C and feature sharp micro-OLED lenses with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
While gaming is capped at 30 fps, experts like Nick Sutrich call them the best XR glasses out there.
They work with laptops, phones, and consoles, just keep in mind they might not suit everyone's needs.