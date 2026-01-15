Amazon drops RingConn Gen 2 smart ring price by 20%

Amazon is offering the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring for $239.20 (down from $299) as of January 15, 2026. The deal covers both royal gold and future silver finishes, making it a tempting grab if you've been eyeing a health tracker.

What's cool about the RingConn Gen 2? This lightweight ring (just 2-3g) is crafted from aerospace-grade titanium and medical-grade resin, with water resistance up to 100m.

It pairs with iOS and Android phones, stores your data offline for up to a week, and charges fully in just 90 minutes.

Health tracking—No subscription needed The RingConn Gen 2 tracks sleep stages, stress, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, activity stats—even menstrual cycles—without any extra subscription fees.

Battery life lasts up to 12 days on its own or an impressive five months with the charging case.