Amazon ends Kindle Store purchases on 2012 and earlier devices
Amazon is pulling the plug on support for Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier, starting May 20, 2026.
If you have one of these older models (like the original Kindle, DX, Keyboard, Touch, or first-generation Paperwhite), you won't be able to buy new books from the Kindle Store on them anymore.
Don't worry, though: anything you've already downloaded will still work.
Users frustrated as Amazon urges upgrades
A lot of longtime users aren't thrilled, especially since their old Kindles still work just fine.
Amazon says tech has moved on (they've actually supported some models for up to 18 years), but some folks wish they could keep using their devices and help cut down on e-waste.
If you're affected, Amazon suggests switching to a newer Kindle or using the app, but some are looking at alternatives like Boox Palma or Vivlio too.