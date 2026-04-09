Amazon ends Kindle Store purchases on 2012 and earlier devices

Users frustrated as Amazon urges upgrades

A lot of longtime users aren't thrilled, especially since their old Kindles still work just fine.

Amazon says tech has moved on (they've actually supported some models for up to 18 years), but some folks wish they could keep using their devices and help cut down on e-waste.

If you're affected, Amazon suggests switching to a newer Kindle or using the app, but some are looking at alternatives like Boox Palma or Vivlio too.