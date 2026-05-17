Users jailbreak older Kindle devices as Amazon ends software support

In light of Amazon 's decision to end technical support for older Kindle models, many users are opting to jailbreak their devices. The tech giant will stop supporting several Kindle models on May 20, including the first and second generations of Kindle, Kindle DX and DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, and more. Once support is terminated, users can only read pre-downloaded content on these devices.

User response What is jailbreaking and is it legal? Jailbreaking is the process of circumventing Amazon's software restrictions on Kindle devices. It allows users to customize their devices with new fonts, screensavers, reading apps, and third-party tools. However, it's worth noting that jailbreaking may violate Amazon's terms of service. While not illegal in many places for personal use, it could become illegal if it involves copyright infringement or the distribution of pirated software.

Device control Some users see jailbreaking as a way to save costs Many Kindle users who choose to jailbreak see it as a way of taking control over a still-functioning device they paid for, instead of being forced to buy a new one. However, jailbreaking is not possible on every Kindle model or firmware version. Therefore, owners should first check compatibility before proceeding with the process, which could potentially render their devices unusable if something goes wrong.

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Jailbreak process How to safely jailbreak your Kindle Once compatibility is confirmed, the user has to take several steps. These include disabling Wi-Fi or using airplane mode to prevent Amazon from updating the Kindle and closing jailbreak loopholes. Then they have to download a jailbreak package from trusted online forums like MobileRead Forum, which is considered a safe bet. After that, they connect their Kindle with a computer via USB cable and copy .bin files directly into its main folder for installation.

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