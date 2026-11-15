Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $70 powers old TVs
Want to stream without a smart TV? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus ($70) is a simple way to turn any old screen into a streaming hub.
Just plug it in and jump straight to Netflix, Prime Video, and more: no tech headaches or pricey upgrades needed.
Alexa+ voice control, 4K, Dolby sound
The Fire Stick's remote has quick-access buttons for top apps and Alexa+ voice control, making it easy to use.
You get sharp 4K visuals, Dolby sound, and smooth streaming with Wi-Fi 6.
Its compact size means you can take it anywhere, even plug it into hotel TVs when traveling.
With more than 95,400 five-star ratings, this little gadget covers all your binge-watching needs.