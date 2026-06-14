Amazon flagged concerns over Anthropic AI models before US crackdown

Security concerns

US believes 'jailbreak' exists to bypass safeguards

In a blog post, Anthropic said the US government believes there is a way to "jailbreak" its model and use it for finding cybersecurity holes. The bypass only found "minor" security flaws that other publicly available models can also detect, the company claimed. Responding to the Trump administration's order, Anthropic agreed to disable access to both Fable 5 and Mythos 5 globally for foreign nationals inside or outside the US.