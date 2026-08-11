Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has smartphone discounts, bank offers

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: At ₹31,999 (or less with offers), this midrange phone stands out with its triple cameras, smooth 120-hertz sAMOLED display, and 5 years of software updates: great for anyone who wants reliability without breaking the bank.

Redmi Turbo 5: Priced at ₹36,998 after discounts, it's built for power users thanks to its Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, big 7,540mAh battery with fast charging, and a vibrant AMOLED screen.

Nothing Phone (3): If you want something premium and different-looking, this one's at ₹50,999 after deals. You get top-tier Snapdragon performance and triple 50MP cameras in a unique design that stands out from the crowd.