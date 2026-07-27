Amazon Great Freedom Sale kicks off August 7
What's the story
Amazon has announced the dates for its much-anticipated Great Freedom Sale 2026. The shopping extravaganza will kick off on August 7. As teased on the sale page, customers can expect discounts across smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, wearables, furniture, and other everyday essentials.
Deal highlights
Discounts on consumer electronics
The upcoming sale will feature a wide range of products from smartphones to furniture.
Popular consumer electronics categories such as laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds will be on offer.
Gaming products and accessories are also among the categories that will get discounts during this mega sale event.
Appliance discounts
Smart TVs, ACs, and refrigerators will also be on offer
The Great Freedom Sale will also cover home entertainment and appliances.
Products like smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, and vacuum cleaners are included in the sale.
Customers looking to upgrade their home appliances can expect discounts across multiple brands during this event.
Extended offers
Kitchen appliances and furniture will also get discounts
Apart from gadgets, Amazon is planning discounts on furniture, mattresses, kitchen appliances, and home improvement products.
The sale page also features categories such as cleaning appliances and storage solutions.
To sweeten the deal further, Amazon is offering 10% instant savings on eligible bank cards.
Customers can also avail exchange offers, cashback promotions, and no-cost EMI options on selected products to reduce their effective purchase price.