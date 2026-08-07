Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers maximum 77% Bluetooth speaker discounts

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale kicked off August 7, and it's packed with big discounts (up to 77% off) on Bluetooth speakers from top brands like JBL, Marshall, Bose, and Sony.

Whether you're after a budget pick under ₹1,000 or want to splurge on high-end audio gear over ₹35,000, there's something for everyone.

Plus, some deals come with extra savings through on-page coupons.