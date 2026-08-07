Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers maximum 77% Bluetooth speaker discounts
Amazon's Great Freedom Sale kicked off August 7, and it's packed with big discounts (up to 77% off) on Bluetooth speakers from top brands like JBL, Marshall, Bose, and Sony.
Whether you're after a budget pick under ₹1,000 or want to splurge on high-end audio gear over ₹35,000, there's something for everyone.
Plus, some deals come with extra savings through on-page coupons.
Speaker deals from ₹599
If you're looking for affordable options, the boAt Stone 352 Pro/358 Pro is down to ₹1,499 (70% off) with solid specs: 14W output and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours.
The Portronics 5W Pico Mini is the cheapest at just ₹599.
For those wanting something premium or party-ready, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) (₹12,490) gets top ratings at 4.7 stars; the boAt Partypal 390/400 is now ₹9,999 (71% off) with a powerful 160W output.
High-end picks like Marshall Woburn III and Sonos Arc Ultra are also marked down for serious audio fans.