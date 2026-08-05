Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers OnePlus 15 at ₹81,999
Technology
If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 15, now's your chance: Amazon's Great Freedom Sale (starting August 7) is offering the 12GB + 256GB model for ₹81,999, which is ₹8,000 off the usual price.
You can save even more with a 10% instant discount using eligible HDFC Bank credit cards, including EasyEMI transactions, or get unlimited five percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
No-cost EMI plans and exchange deals on select products are also up for grabs.
OnePlus 15 QHD+ display and cameras
Launched last November, the OnePlus 15 packs a sharp 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
It features three 50MP rear cameras and a front camera, great for both photos and video calls.