Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers OnePlus 15 at ₹81,999

If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 15, now's your chance: Amazon's Great Freedom Sale (starting August 7) is offering the 12GB + 256GB model for ₹81,999, which is ₹8,000 off the usual price.

You can save even more with a 10% instant discount using eligible HDFC Bank credit cards, including EasyEMI transactions, or get unlimited five percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

No-cost EMI plans and exchange deals on select products are also up for grabs.