Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 8 with smartphone discounts
Technology
Amazon's Great Summer Sale starts on May 8, but if you're eager, early access starts May 5 at 12pm
Expect major price drops on popular phones from Samsung, Apple, iQOO, and OnePlus.
You can stack extra savings with bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options.
Early access flagship and midrange deals
Early birds can snag the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for ₹94,999 or the iQOO Neo 10 for ₹34,999.
The Apple iPhone 15 gets a price cut, while the OnePlus Nord 6 goes for ₹36,999 (down from ₹52,999).
The main sale will also feature deals on the latest iPhones and foldables: Prime members and ICICI Amazon Pay card holders get even more perks.