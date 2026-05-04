Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 8 with smartphone discounts

Early access flagship and midrange deals

Early birds can snag the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for ₹94,999 or the iQOO Neo 10 for ₹34,999.

The Apple iPhone 15 gets a price cut, while the OnePlus Nord 6 goes for ₹36,999 (down from ₹52,999).

The main sale will also feature deals on the latest iPhones and foldables: Prime members and ICICI Amazon Pay card holders get even more perks.