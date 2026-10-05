Amazon halves Sony WH-1000XM5 price to $198 from $399.99
Technology
Amazon just halved the price of Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, now down to $198 from $399.99. No Prime membership needed. This is the lowest price in a year.
The deal comes as Sony spotlights its newer XM6 model, but a lot of people still love the XM5 for its top-notch noise cancelation.
WH-1000XM5 offers up to 30-hour battery
The XM5s offer up to 30 hours of battery life and can give you 3 hours of playback from just a quick 3-minute charge.
Handy features like auto-pause when you take them off and Speak-to-Chat make them super convenient.
You can pick from Black, Smoky Pink, Silver, or Midnight Blue (all now at $198), and Amazon's free return policy means you can try them out risk-free.