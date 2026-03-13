Amazon has a great deal on this cordless vacuum

It has 3 power modes and runs for 45 minutes

The Vacusion has three power modes for both floors and carpets, runs up to 45 minutes per charge, and shows battery life on an LED screen.

Handy features like LED headlights, a swivel design for tight spots, and a HEPA filter that traps allergens make it super practical.

You can also convert it to a handheld with attachments for cars or couches.

Reviewers say it's awesome at picking up dust and pet hair. Easy win!