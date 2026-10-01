Amazon introduces $34.99 Kindle Click remote for touchless page turns
Technology
Amazon introduced the Kindle Click, a $34.99 Bluetooth remote that lets you flip Kindle pages without touching the screen, super handy if your hands are busy or you're cozy under a blanket.
It works with all new Kindles and any model released since 2024.
Amazon touts compatibility over cheaper rivals
While rivals like Kobo Remote and BOOX Tappy cost a bit less, Amazon is betting fans will go for its official gadget because it is compatible with Kindles.
Plus, the latest Kindles now turn pages 30% faster.
Amazon also rolled out a magnetic cover with page-turn buttons and a charging dock for select Signature Editions, making reading even more convenient and chill.