Amazon launches 3 new Kindles including Colorsoft and Paperwhite
Amazon just rolled out its latest e-readers: the standard Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the all-new Kindle Colorsoft.
The regular Kindle now has a 6-inch flush-front display and is claimed to open books 30% faster than the previous model, starting at $149.99.
If you're into vibrant visuals, the Colorsoft brings color to your reading for $289.99.
Amazon Paperwhite slimmer with 12-week battery
The new Paperwhite is slimmer, lighter, waterproof, and lasts up to 12 weeks on a charge.
Prices start at $199.99 for 16GB; the Signature Edition with wireless charging is $249.99.
There are also cool accessories like a remote page-turner and a cover with physical buttons.
Plus, Amazon launched kid-friendly versions of these Kindles that include fun covers and one year of Amazon Kids Plus, so everyone gets something to read their way.