Amazon launches 30-minute delivery service in US

Amazon has launched a new ultra-fast delivery service called "Amazon Now," which promises to deliver orders within 30 minutes. The service is now available in several major US cities, including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle. It will soon expand to Austin, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Oklahoma City and Phoenix. By the end of this year, Amazon hopes to reach tens of millions of customers with this new offering.

Product variety 'Amazon Now' covers everything from fresh groceries to household essentials The "Amazon Now" service covers a wide range of products, from fresh groceries and household essentials to other locally relevant items. Customers can easily identify eligible items for this speedy delivery service on the Amazon app and website, where they are marked with "30-minute delivery" banners. The launch comes after pilot tests in Seattle and Philadelphia last December.

Cost comparison Here's how much 'Amazon Now' costs While "Amazon Now" isn't free, Prime members pay a lower per-order fee of $3.99 compared to $13.99 for non-Prime members. For orders under $15.00, an additional small order fee of $1.99 for Prime members or $3.99 for non-members is applied. This pricing structure is simpler than competitors and often cheaper for Prime members who would otherwise face variable delivery fees, service fees, expected shopper tips and price markups per item from other services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

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Operational strategy Amazon has set up smaller fulfillment locations near customer residences To make "Amazon Now" a reality, Amazon has set up a network of smaller fulfillment locations near customer residences and workplaces. These hubs allow for quicker delivery times by reducing travel distances and offering a more limited selection of items. The service is available 24/7 in most areas and covers everything from fresh produce, dairy products, bakery items to healthcare/personal care products, baby/pet needs electronics, and alcohol (where permitted).

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