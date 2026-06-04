Amazon launches 8 AI features to make product search easier

Shop by Style offers AI collages

"Shop by Style" displays AI-generated shoppable collages around vibes like "Urban Luxe" or "Soft Elegance," so your feed feels more you.

The new "Lens Live" means you can point your phone at something in real life to find matching items on Amazon and add them to your wishlist or cart without leaving the interface.

Other cool tools: image filters, the "Circle to Search" function for picking out objects in pictures, and an expanded "More Like This" feature for spotting visually similar finds, all rolling out now in the US on Android and iOS.