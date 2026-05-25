Amazon launches Alexa Podcasts for AI generated episodes in minutes
Technology
Amazon just dropped Alexa Podcasts, a feature that lets you create AI-generated podcast episodes within minutes on pretty much any topic you want, from sports and history to baking or architecture.
No prep needed; just pick a subject, and Alexa builds a conversational episode with synthetic voices for you.
Alexa Podcasts taps TIME Reuters AP
Alexa Podcasts pulls info from big names like TIME, Reuters, the Associated Press, plus hundreds of local US newspapers.
You can tweak the episode outline before listening, then play your custom show in the Alexa app or on Echo devices.
Right now, it's only available for US users with access to Alexa+. This is part of Amazon's bigger push to make Alexa smarter and more useful with AI.