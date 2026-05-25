Amazon launches Alexa Podcasts for AI generated episodes in minutes

Alexa Podcasts taps TIME Reuters AP

Alexa Podcasts pulls info from big names like TIME, Reuters, the Associated Press, plus hundreds of local US newspapers.

You can tweak the episode outline before listening, then play your custom show in the Alexa app or on Echo devices.

Right now, it's only available for US users with access to Alexa+. This is part of Amazon's bigger push to make Alexa smarter and more useful with AI.