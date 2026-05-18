Amazon launches 'Alexa Podcasts' for Alexa+ users in the US.
Technology
Amazon just rolled out "Alexa Podcasts" for Alexa+ users in the US.
Now, you can ask Alexa to make a podcast about any topic you want: she'll research it, build an outline, and then narrate the episode with AI voices.
You get to tweak things like length, vibe, and focus before your custom show is saved in the Alexa app for easy listening.
Amazon teams with Reuters, Washington Post
To keep things accurate and trustworthy, Amazon teamed up with big news outlets like Reuters and The Washington Post. This means your AI-made podcasts can pull from real-time info.
Plus, Amazon is exploring new features like personalized news briefings and even content made from documents you share, so Alexa+ is definitely aiming to be more than just a smart assistant.