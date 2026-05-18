Amazon launches 'Alexa Podcasts' for Alexa+ users in the US. Technology May 18, 2026

Amazon just rolled out "Alexa Podcasts" for Alexa+ users in the US.

Now, you can ask Alexa to make a podcast about any topic you want: she'll research it, build an outline, and then narrate the episode with AI voices.

You get to tweak things like length, vibe, and focus before your custom show is saved in the Alexa app for easy listening.