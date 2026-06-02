Amazon launches Music Unlimited in India priced from ₹99 monthly
Amazon just dropped its premium music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, in India.
You get access to over 100 million songs and podcasts, plus studio-quality audio like HD and Spatial Audio.
It's totally ad-free and lets you download tracks for offline listening.
Pricing starts at ₹99/month for Prime members and ₹119/month if you're not.
Amazon Music details 3 tiers
There are now three ways to stream with Amazon Music in India: Unlimited (premium features), Prime members (full on-demand access to over 100 million songs and podcasts, with ads and no offline downloads), and a free tier coming soon with limited features.
To kick things off, Prime members can try Unlimited free for six months, while non-Prime members get a three-month trial, so you can sample before committing.