Amazon launches Music Unlimited in India priced from ₹99 monthly

Amazon Music details 3 tiers

There are now three ways to stream with Amazon Music in India: Unlimited (premium features), Prime members (full on-demand access to over 100 million songs and podcasts, with ads and no offline downloads), and a free tier coming soon with limited features.

To kick things off, Prime members can try Unlimited free for six months, while non-Prime members get a three-month trial, so you can sample before committing.