Amazon Leo asks TRAI to enable satellite public Wi-Fi nationwide

Amazon Leo pushes satellites for BharatNet

Amazon Leo also wants its satellites used for BharatNet, the big rural broadband push, since laying fiber in villages can be tough and pricey.

It suggests using government funds for satellite projects and making it simpler to log into satellite-backed hotspots.

With more than $10 billion investment and plans for direct-to-device service by 2028, Amazon Leo is aiming to close the digital gap across India.