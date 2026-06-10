Amazon Leo asks TRAI to enable satellite public Wi-Fi nationwide
Amazon Leo is asking the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to let satellite broadband power public Wi-Fi across India.
Its low Earth orbit satellites promise fast, fiberlike internet speeds but with much easier setup, especially handy for remote places.
It's hoping this tech gets added to the PM-WANI initiative, making reliable Wi-Fi more accessible in hard-to-reach areas.
Amazon Leo pushes satellites for BharatNet
Amazon Leo also wants its satellites used for BharatNet, the big rural broadband push, since laying fiber in villages can be tough and pricey.
It suggests using government funds for satellite projects and making it simpler to log into satellite-backed hotspots.
With more than $10 billion investment and plans for direct-to-device service by 2028, Amazon Leo is aiming to close the digital gap across India.