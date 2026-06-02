Amazon Music India launches Amazon Music Unlimited on 2 June 2026; free ad-supported tier to go live in July 2026
Amazon Music India just dropped a three-tier plan to make streaming more flexible for everyone, including non-Prime users.
The free ad-supported tier will go live in July 2026; Amazon Music Unlimited launched on 2 June 2026.
You can choose between a free ad-supported version, an ad-supported plan bundled with Prime, or go all-in with the premium Amazon Music Unlimited.
This update comes as more people in India stream music on their phones and look for choices that fit their vibe.
Amazon Music Unlimited ₹99/month for Prime
Amazon Music Unlimited gives you ad-free listening, HD and ultra-HD sound, Dolby Atmos support, offline downloads, and full access to the music catalog.
It's ₹99/month if you're a Prime member (₹119/month otherwise), plus Prime users score a six-month free trial.
With exclusive podcasts and editorial picks in the mix, Amazon is clearly aiming to stand out from Spotify and JioSaavn as streaming heats up in India.