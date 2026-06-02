Amazon Music India launches Amazon Music Unlimited on 2 June 2026; free ad-supported tier to go live in July 2026 Technology Jun 02, 2026

Amazon Music India just dropped a three-tier plan to make streaming more flexible for everyone, including non-Prime users.

The free ad-supported tier will go live in July 2026; Amazon Music Unlimited launched on 2 June 2026.

You can choose between a free ad-supported version, an ad-supported plan bundled with Prime, or go all-in with the premium Amazon Music Unlimited.

This update comes as more people in India stream music on their phones and look for choices that fit their vibe.