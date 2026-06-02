Amazon Music launches Unlimited in India, Prime users face ads Technology Jun 02, 2026

Amazon Music just dropped its Unlimited plan in India, and it's shaking things up for Prime members.

Starting July 2, 2026, Prime users will start hearing some ads on their music unless they upgrade to the new Unlimited tier.

There will also be a new free version (Amazon Music Free) that will give access to the full catalog but with ads, kind of like Spotify's free mode.