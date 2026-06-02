Amazon Music launches Unlimited in India, Prime users face ads
Amazon Music just dropped its Unlimited plan in India, and it's shaking things up for Prime members.
Starting July 2, 2026, Prime users will start hearing some ads on their music unless they upgrade to the new Unlimited tier.
There will also be a new free version (Amazon Music Free) that will give access to the full catalog but with ads, kind of like Spotify's free mode.
Amazon Music Unlimited ₹99 for Prime
The Unlimited plan is ₹199 a month for non-Prime members, but Prime members get it for ₹99 a month.
It unlocks ad-free listening to over 100 million songs and podcasts, plus HD, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos support, and offline downloads.
If you stick with regular Prime, you'll still have the full catalog but with ads and no fancy extras.
This move puts Amazon Music in direct competition with Spotify in India.