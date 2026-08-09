Amazon No 1 Black and Decker portable AC $140 off
Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner, the Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner, is now $140 off, making it $300 instead of $440.
This popular unit can handle rooms up to 450 square feet and has racked up over 6,000 five-star reviews.
If you've been sweating through summer, this deal (spotted Sunday, August 9, 2026) might be your cool-down ticket.
Follow Me remote acts as thermostat
This isn't just an air conditioner: it also works as a dehumidifier and a fan.
The "Follow Me" remote acts as a thermostat, so the AC adjusts to wherever you are in the room.
It's easy to roll around thanks to built-in wheels and handles, making it perfect for bedrooms or living rooms.
Reviewers say it turns spaces into "iceboxes" fast, one even called their bedroom "delightfully frigid" during Las Vegas heat waves.
Over 1,000 units have been purchased in the past month!