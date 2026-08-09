Amazon No 1 Black and Decker portable AC $140 off

Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner, the Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner, is now $140 off, making it $300 instead of $440.

This popular unit can handle rooms up to 450 square feet and has racked up over 6,000 five-star reviews.

If you've been sweating through summer, this deal (spotted Sunday, August 9, 2026) might be your cool-down ticket.