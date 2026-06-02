Amazon offers early Prime Day Pixel 10 series discounts
Technology
Amazon's Prime Day is coming up June 23-26, but early deals are already live—including major discounts on the new Google Pixel 10 series.
If you've been eyeing a phone upgrade, now might be a good time: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are all powered by Google's own chipset and software.
Pixel 10 prices reduced, availability limited
The base Pixel 10 (128GB) is now $599 (was $799), with the 256GB at $699.
The Pixel 10 Pro starts at $749.
For bigger storage and features, the Pixel 10 Pro XL drops to $899 for its 256GB model (down from $1,199) and $1,019 for the top-tier version (was $1,319).
Heads up, Amazon says these deals are limited in availability and may not last as Prime Day approaches.