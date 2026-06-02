Amazon offers early Prime Day Pixel 10 series discounts

Pixel 10 prices reduced, availability limited

The base Pixel 10 (128GB) is now $599 (was $799), with the 256GB at $699.

The Pixel 10 Pro starts at $749.

For bigger storage and features, the Pixel 10 Pro XL drops to $899 for its 256GB model (down from $1,199) and $1,019 for the top-tier version (was $1,319).

Heads up, Amazon says these deals are limited in availability and may not last as Prime Day approaches.