Amazon offers Prime members Apple TV+ $5.99 for 2 months
Technology
Amazon is offering Prime members Apple TV+ for just $5.99 a month (over 50% off) for two months, a nice break from the usual $12.99 price tag.
The deal covers hit shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show, and is part of Amazon's early Prime Day push to get more people streaming.
Prime Day streaming, Apple One offers
This promo isn't just about Apple TV+. During Prime Day, you'll find other streaming services starting at just $0.99 a month on Amazon.
Meanwhile, if you're in the US Apple's got its all-in-one Apple One bundle at $19.95 a month (including Apple TV+), plus three free months of Apple TV+ when you buy certain devices or a seven-day free trial if you're new.