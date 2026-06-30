Amazon offers Prime members Apple TV+ $5.99 for 2 months

Prime Day streaming, Apple One offers

This promo isn't just about Apple TV+. During Prime Day, you'll find other streaming services starting at just $0.99 a month on Amazon.

Meanwhile, if you're in the US Apple's got its all-in-one Apple One bundle at $19.95 a month (including Apple TV+), plus three free months of Apple TV+ when you buy certain devices or a seven-day free trial if you're new.