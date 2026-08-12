Amazon offers tiered gift cards with Google Pixel 11 preorders
Technology
Preordering any phone from Google's new Pixel 11 series on Amazon gets you a free gift card: $100 for the regular Pixel 11, $200 for the Pro and Pro XL, and a hefty $350 if you go for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
It's a nice way to save some cash right off the bat.
Pixel 11 preorders include trade-in bonuses
You can stack up to $250 extra savings with eligible trade-ins, and all phones arrive after August 20.
These are unlocked devices, so you can pick your favorite carrier later.
If you'd rather bundle with service, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have their own preorder offers too, but those deals might change as launch day gets closer.