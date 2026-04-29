OpenAI's frontier models and agents are coming to Amazon's cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI have announced a major expansion of their partnership. The move will see OpenAI's latest frontier models and agentic tools integrated into Amazon Bedrock. The integration is aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of advanced artificial intelligence on AWS infrastructure. The companies said that the latest OpenAI models will be available in limited preview via Amazon Bedrock, along with offerings from Anthropic, Meta, Mistral, Cohere and Amazon's own model family.

New feature AWS introduces Codex on Amazon Bedrock AWS has also introduced Codex on Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI's AI coding agent. This will allow enterprise developers to use AI-assisted software development tools directly within AWS environments. The second offering, Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents powered by OpenAI, will let customers build production-ready AI agents using OpenAI models on AWS infrastructure. "These launches give customers the choice and flexibility to use the best models for their use case, on the world's most broadly-adopted cloud," said AWS.

Integration benefits Integration with AWS services The integration of OpenAI models on Bedrock with AWS services such as IAM access management, PrivateLink connectivity, encryption, CloudTrail logging and compliance frameworks. Customers will be able to access these models through existing Bedrock APIs without any infrastructure changes. This way, they can consolidate their AI workloads and spending within AWS environments.

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