OpenAI's frontier models and agents are coming to Amazon's cloud
What's the story
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI have announced a major expansion of their partnership. The move will see OpenAI's latest frontier models and agentic tools integrated into Amazon Bedrock. The integration is aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of advanced artificial intelligence on AWS infrastructure. The companies said that the latest OpenAI models will be available in limited preview via Amazon Bedrock, along with offerings from Anthropic, Meta, Mistral, Cohere and Amazon's own model family.
New feature
AWS introduces Codex on Amazon Bedrock
AWS has also introduced Codex on Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI's AI coding agent. This will allow enterprise developers to use AI-assisted software development tools directly within AWS environments. The second offering, Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents powered by OpenAI, will let customers build production-ready AI agents using OpenAI models on AWS infrastructure. "These launches give customers the choice and flexibility to use the best models for their use case, on the world's most broadly-adopted cloud," said AWS.
Integration benefits
Integration with AWS services
The integration of OpenAI models on Bedrock with AWS services such as IAM access management, PrivateLink connectivity, encryption, CloudTrail logging and compliance frameworks. Customers will be able to access these models through existing Bedrock APIs without any infrastructure changes. This way, they can consolidate their AI workloads and spending within AWS environments.
Key development
Microsoft, OpenAI have loosened their deal
Enterprise software firm Box has praised the AWS-OpenAI integration, saying it would help organizations deploy AI agents while maintaining governance, auditability and operational control. The partnership comes as OpenAI expands its multi-cloud infrastructure beyond Microsoft. Just before this announcement, Microsoft and OpenAI had renegotiated their long-standing partnership on April 28, easing exclusivity restrictions and allowing OpenAI to work more freely with other cloud providers like Amazon.