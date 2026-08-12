Amazon preorder Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 5 free
Technology
Amazon just dropped a tempting preorder offer: grab the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold on Amazon before August 20, and you'll get a free Pixel Watch 5 (41mm, Wi-Fi), which is a $400 value.
It's an easy way to score both of Google's latest gadgets before they officially launch.
Fold starts $1,899.99, Watch 5 features
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at $1,899.99 for 256GB and features Super Actua OLED screens, a sturdy folding hinge, IP68 water and dust resistance, the new Tensor G6 chip, and 16GB of RAM, all in a lighter build than the previous generation.
The bonus Pixel Watch 5 packs health tracking tools, up to two days of battery life, and is also IP68-rated for durability.