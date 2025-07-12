Next Article
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Massive discounts on tech products
Amazon Prime Day is back from July 12-14, bringing huge discounts—up to 80% off—on electronics and accessories.
If you're a Prime member, you get early access and can stack extra savings with SBI or ICICI Bank cards.
It's the perfect time to snag new gadgets without breaking the bank.
Major discounts across categories
Laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and Apple are up to 40% off.
Tablets drop by as much as 60%, while headphones and earbuds see cuts up to 75%.
Smartwatches—including fitness trackers—are going for up to 80% off.
For even more savings, try trading in old devices or set app alerts so you don't miss out on those fast-moving lightning deals.