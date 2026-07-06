Amazon Prime Day 2026 ends tonight last chance wearables deals
Technology
Amazon Prime Day 2026 wraps up tonight (July 6), and it's your final shot to score big savings on wearables.
From smartwatches with ECG and BP monitoring to headphones with noise cancelation, brands like Samsung, Sony, boAt, and Noise are offering deals you probably don't want to miss.
Premium and budget wearables discounted
If you're eyeing a premium upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE is down to ₹13,941 (73% off) and Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are ₹36,989 (26% off).
For wallet-friendly options, check out the boAt Lunar Discovery smartwatch at just ₹1,299 (85% off) or the boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds for ₹1,499 (78% off), plus they pack a huge 120-hour battery life.
These deals disappear when the sale ends tonight!