Amazon Prime Day 2026 ends tonight last chance wearables deals

Premium and budget wearables discounted

If you're eyeing a premium upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE is down to ₹13,941 (73% off) and Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are ₹36,989 (26% off).

For wallet-friendly options, check out the boAt Lunar Discovery smartwatch at just ₹1,299 (85% off) or the boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds for ₹1,499 (78% off), plus they pack a huge 120-hour battery life.

These deals disappear when the sale ends tonight!