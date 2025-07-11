Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Major iPhone 15 discount Technology Jul 11, 2025

Amazon's Prime Day 2025 is making headlines with a huge deal on the iPhone 15.

The 128GB model now starts at ₹57,249—down from ₹79,900—so you're saving ₹22,651 right off the bat.

Stack on bank offers and an exchange bonus (up to ₹30,000) for even more savings.