Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Major iPhone 15 discount
Amazon's Prime Day 2025 is making headlines with a huge deal on the iPhone 15.
The 128GB model now starts at ₹57,249—down from ₹79,900—so you're saving ₹22,651 right off the bat.
Stack on bank offers and an exchange bonus (up to ₹30,000) for even more savings.
A16 Bionic chip, 48MP camera, and MagSafe charging
The iPhone 15 packs a bright and sharp 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island, powered by Apple's speedy A16 Bionic chip (just like the iPhone 14 Pro).
You get a high-res 48MP main camera with optical zoom, plus ultra-wide and selfie cameras.
It's water and dust resistant (IP68) and supports both wired and MagSafe wireless charging.
Apple's iPhone 15 is a premium flagship
If you've been waiting for an upgrade or eyeing other flagships, Prime Day is your chance to score a top-tier phone without overspending.