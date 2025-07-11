HCLSoftware unveils Sovereign AI for data privacy
HCLSoftware just rolled out Domino 14.5, their latest collaboration suite built with privacy in mind.
The big highlight is Domino IQ—a new AI feature designed so governments and regulated organizations can use AI tools securely, keeping full control over their data and the models they use.
Domino IQ protects sensitive info across email, chat, video calls, and document sharing.
Already trusted by 200+ government agencies, it packs in BSI-certified security and built-in incident management to keep things safe behind the scenes.
Complies with European AI Act and Accessibility Act
Domino 14.5 checks all the boxes for the European AI Act and Accessibility Act.
Plus, its chat and meeting features run on IONOS's secure European cloud—so your data stays local and locked down from outside access.
For regulated industries or public sector work
By focusing on digital independence and tough privacy standards (instead of relying on foreign clouds), Domino 14.5 is tailored for anyone who needs maximum control over their data—especially in tightly regulated industries or public sector work.