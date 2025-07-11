HCLSoftware unveils Sovereign AI for data privacy

HCLSoftware just rolled out Domino 14.5, their latest collaboration suite built with privacy in mind. The big highlight is Domino IQ—a new AI feature designed so governments and regulated organizations can use AI tools securely, keeping full control over their data and the models they use.

Domino IQ protects sensitive info across email, chat, video calls Domino IQ protects sensitive info across email, chat, video calls, and document sharing.

Already trusted by 200+ government agencies, it packs in BSI-certified security and built-in incident management to keep things safe behind the scenes.

Complies with European AI Act and Accessibility Act Domino 14.5 checks all the boxes for the European AI Act and Accessibility Act.

Plus, its chat and meeting features run on IONOS's secure European cloud—so your data stays local and locked down from outside access.