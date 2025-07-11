Next Article
Apple kickstarts display production for 1st foldable iPhone
Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, with a possible release set for 2026.
The device will use foldable OLED panels from Samsung Display, showing Apple's focus on quality parts for this new direction.
Expect a fresh design and upgraded features, including a new hinge system and dual rear cameras.
Foldable iPhone's 'metallic glass' hinge will reduce creasing
The foldable iPhone is rumored to have a 7.58-inch screen with an unusual 14.1:10 aspect ratio and sharp resolution.
Apple plans to use a "metallic glass" hinge to make it tougher and avoid common folding phone issues like creasing.
It'll pack dual 48MP rear cameras for better photos—but all these upgrades come at a premium, with the price likely around $2,000.