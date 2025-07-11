Apple kickstarts display production for 1st foldable iPhone

Foldable iPhone's 'metallic glass' hinge will reduce creasing

The foldable iPhone is rumored to have a 7.58-inch screen with an unusual 14.1:10 aspect ratio and sharp resolution.

Apple plans to use a "metallic glass" hinge to make it tougher and avoid common folding phone issues like creasing.

It'll pack dual 48MP rear cameras for better photos—but all these upgrades come at a premium, with the price likely around $2,000.