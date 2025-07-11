Apple's 2026 lineup: iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Pro and more Technology Jul 11, 2025

Apple has a big lineup coming in 2026.

Expect a new MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip and the iPhone 17e, which keeps the current model's look but gets a faster A19 chip.

The first half of the year should also see refreshed entry-level iPads and iPad Airs with better processors, plus two new MacBook Air sizes.