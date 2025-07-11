Next Article
Apple's 2026 lineup: iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Pro and more
Apple has a big lineup coming in 2026.
Expect a new MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip and the iPhone 17e, which keeps the current model's look but gets a faster A19 chip.
The first half of the year should also see refreshed entry-level iPads and iPad Airs with better processors, plus two new MacBook Air sizes.
New external monitor and smart home hub
Apple's rolling out an upgraded external monitor following up on the Studio Display, and their much-delayed smart home hub (held up by Siri issues) is finally expected next year.
All these launches show Apple's aiming to keep things fresh and stay ahead in tech.