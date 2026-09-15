You can soon watch news clips on Amazon Prime Video
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video is taking a step into the world of short-form content by introducing on-demand news clips. The company announced its plans to expand news coverage by adding local and national stories in bite-sized formats. These clips will be accessible via TVs and other living room devices, with plans to bring them to the web and Prime Video's mobile apps in the near future.
Placement
News clips will be categorized
The new news clips will be available in the News section of the Prime Video app, under Trending Topics and Local News categories.
The move is seen as an attempt to attract Gen Z viewers who prefer short-form content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
However, it remains unclear if these mobile clips will be vertical or not.
Industry shift
Amazon's move aligns with industry trends
With this update, Amazon joins the likes of Peacock, HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney+ in adding short-form clips to their content offerings in the US.
The move is part of a broader industry trend to cater to viewers who now prefer shorter, more digestible chunks of entertainment.
According to Pew Research findings, Gen Z viewers prefer news that "feels organic, not over-produced," which could explain their attraction toward these social apps.