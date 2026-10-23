Amazon rebrands Kindle Unlimited to Kindle+, adds AI-narrated audiobooks
What's the story
Amazon has rebranded its Kindle Unlimited subscription service as Kindle+. The new name comes with a $12/month price tag and promises unlimited access to a wide range of eBooks from an eligible Kindle catalog. However, one of the biggest changes is the expansion of the audiobook category to include books narrated by artificial intelligence (AI) voices.
Subscription details
AI voices for audiobooks
The Kindle+ subscription, which is different from Amazon Prime, allows users to borrow up to 20 titles at a time.
The upgrade also expands the audiobook category within the subscription. Authors can now include more eligible audiobooks in Kindle+, including those narrated by AI voices.
This way, Amazon hopes to enhance the reading experience by letting users continue their eBooks with virtual narration while going about their day after putting down their Kindle.
AI narration
Virtual voice service free for authors
Amazon is providing the Virtual Voice service free of charge to authors in its Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) program.
With this feature, authors can have their books narrated by AI at no cost, potentially reaching a wider audience.
The KDP program allows authors to self-publish their eBooks on Kindle and enroll in Kindle+ for greater visibility.
Job implications
Concerns over job security
While the Virtual Voice service offers a new opportunity for authors, it also raises concerns about job security for professional narrators.
Many argue that an AI-narrated book takes away from the human touch of audiobooks and could potentially replace jobs in this field.
Despite these concerns, authors enrolled in the KDP program may choose to skip a human narrator for their audiobooks if a virtual narrator is available for free.
Subscription continuity
What happens to Kindle Unlimited?
There are very few changes to the Kindle+ subscription amid rebranding.
Amazon has confirmed it will not increase the price of Kindle+, and users will still be able to borrow books from this service as they did with Kindle Unlimited.
However, those looking for human-narrated and dramatized audiobooks should continue using Audible or other platforms like Libby through their local library for access.