Amazon's cloud recovery in Bahrain, UAE may take months

In light of the ongoing issues, AWS has advised its customers to migrate all accessible resources to other regions and restore inaccessible ones from remote backups as soon as possible. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed this update was related to the operational issues faced in March. The recommendation comes as a response to the widespread outages affecting 31 AWS services in Bahrain and the UAE, with several services disrupted since early March.

Billing halt

Billing operations suspended in Bahrain and UAE

The damage caused by the drone strikes has been so severe that Amazon had to suspend its billing operations in Bahrain and UAE. The company acknowledged the impact of these attacks on its cloud services, with some outages persisting since early March. Despite AWS's guidance for resource migration and restoration, it warns that recovery could take time due to the extent of the damage from these attacks.