Amazon delivery drone crashes into apartment building, no injuries reported
What's the story
Amazon's latest delivery drone, the MK30, crashed into an apartment building in Richardson, Texas, last week. The incident was captured by a local resident, Cesarina Johnson. She had been recording the drone's flight when it crashed almost immediately after she started filming. "I was initially just recording just to get the Amazon drone on camera because it was the first time I've seen one in person," Johnson said.
Incident
Drone crashed around 4:00pm local time
The drone crashed into the building around 4:00pm local time. Johnson captured the moment saying, "Man down... Oh my god." Although she didn't see the crash itself, debris from the incident fell outside her window. Johnson noted that "the propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn."
Aftermath
No injuries were reported
Despite the drone's propellers still spinning and emitting a burning smell, it never caught fire. Firefighters were called to the scene as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported from the incident. Johnson filmed the aftermath of the crash, showing Amazon employees surveying the damage before loading up their damaged drone into a truck with help from firefighters.