Amazon delivery drone crashes into apartment building, no injuries reported

Amazon's latest delivery drone, the MK30, crashed into an apartment building in Richardson, Texas, last week. The incident was captured by a local resident, Cesarina Johnson. She had been recording the drone's flight when it crashed almost immediately after she started filming. "I was initially just recording just to get the Amazon drone on camera because it was the first time I've seen one in person," Johnson said.