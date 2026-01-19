Amazon sale: Big savings on Samsung smartwatches
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is serving up sweet deals on Samsung smartwatches.
With bank discounts, cashback, and EMI options, it's a good time to grab a feature-packed wearable—especially if you want health tracking and LTE calling without breaking the bank.
Galaxy Watch6 Classic: What's cool
The Galaxy Watch6 Classic (43mm Bluetooth) stands out with its crisp 1.3-inch Super AMOLED screen (protected by sapphire crystal), speedy Exynos W930 chip, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.
It packs sensors for ECGs, blood pressure checks, and body composition analysis—all in a durable design with up to 40 hours of battery life.
Other Samsung watches in the spotlight
You'll also find the Galaxy Watch7 (with AI smarts), Watch8 Classic (IHRN health monitoring), and Watch Ultra (crazy-long 100-hour battery).
All LTE models let you make calls without your phone nearby—a handy upgrade for anyone who wants more freedom on the go.