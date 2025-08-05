Amazon sale: iPads available with discounts up to 39% Technology Aug 05, 2025

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is making iPads way more affordable, with discounts up to 39%.

The highlights: you can grab the iPad (10th Gen) for ₹45,999, snag the powerful iPad Pro 11" (4th Gen, M2 chip, 1TB) for ₹1.20L, or go for the new iPad Air 13" at ₹73,999.

Perfect timing if you've been eyeing an upgrade for school or creative work.