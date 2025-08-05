Next Article
Amazon sale: iPads available with discounts up to 39%
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is making iPads way more affordable, with discounts up to 39%.
The highlights: you can grab the iPad (10th Gen) for ₹45,999, snag the powerful iPad Pro 11" (4th Gen, M2 chip, 1TB) for ₹1.20L, or go for the new iPad Air 13" at ₹73,999.
Perfect timing if you've been eyeing an upgrade for school or creative work.
Explore additional offers
Besides big price cuts, there are extra savings through bank offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options—so picking up a new iPad feels a lot lighter on your wallet this week.