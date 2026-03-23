Amazon scam texts are on the rise: How to spot
Scammers are sending out fake texts claiming your Amazon order is being recalled and offering a refund link.
These messages look official but are just trying to steal your information, especially targeting people who might not remember every Amazon purchase.
Scam alert! Don't click on links in suspicious texts
The texts mention vague safety issues and use links that look almost like real Amazon URLs, but they're traps for your personal data.
If you get one, don't click; just log into your Amazon account and check the Message Center or Recalls section for real updates.
If you're in the US report sketchy texts by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM).
Scam texts have increased by 50% in a year
Text scams have jumped 50% in the past year, with young adults, 18- to 29-year-olds, getting hit hardest.
With so much of our lives on our phones and mobile payments everywhere, it's good to stay sharp when random "recall" messages pop up.