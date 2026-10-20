Amazon shoppers say Ixlion vacuum outperforms Dyson at $100
Technology
Amazon shoppers are buzzing about the Ixlion Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, saying it actually outperforms Dyson at just $100.
With a powerful 550-watt motor and 45,000 pascals of suction, this 6-pound vacuum is easy to maneuver thanks to its swivel steering and anti-tangle brush.
The built-in LED lights help you spot dust you'd otherwise miss.
Ixlion converts to handheld, 1,000+ bought
The Ixlion can also be converted into a handheld for cleaning furniture or tight spots, plus it comes with tools for crevices and high-up places like ceiling fans.
Over 1,000 people have picked one up recently, with many reviewers highlighting how well it handles both carpets and hard floors, especially in homes with pets.
If you want daily cleaning to feel less like a chore, this might be worth checking out.