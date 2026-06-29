Amazon Smart Plug now $13 with Alexa voice control
Technology
Amazon's Smart Plug is down to $13, making it super affordable to turn your regular devices, like lamps or coffee makers, smart.
Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and link with Alexa for easy voice control.
The design is compact too, so you won't block the second outlet.
Amazon Smart Plug 473,000 5-star ratings
With more than 473,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer called this plug a "game changer" for daily routines.
Another shopper shared how setup is basically hassle-free, "just plug it in."
More than 10,000 people grabbed one in the past month. If you want an easy smart home upgrade without breaking the bank, this one's a favorite.