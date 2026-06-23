Hindi speakers can now test Amazon's Alexa+ in India
What's the story
Amazon has invited select customers in India to test its latest conversational AI assistant, Alexa+. The company is looking for feedback on a Hindi-language version of the product. The invitation was sent via email and asked recipients to fill out a form in Hindi by June 22. This move is part of Amazon's plan to expand the reach of Alexa+ into India.
Invitation
Here's what the email said
The email from Amazon read, "You are invited to join the Alexa+ Beta program in India. We are creating a new Alexa experience, and your feedback will be important to refine what Alexa+ will be able to do." It further explained that by joining this beta program, users would get notified when the Hindi testing experience becomes available.
Software disclaimer
Alexa+ may mispronounce local nuances
Amazon has also warned users that the beta software for Alexa+ could have bugs and may provide inaccurate information or mispronounce local nuances. The company confirmed its testing of Alexa+ in India but refrained from commenting further on the matter. As of now, Alexa+ is not available in India and there is no word on its launch date in the country.
Market expansion
Why Amazon is focusing on Hindi speakers
Amazon launched Alexa in India with English support in 2017 and added Hindi compatibility in 2019. The company is now looking to tap the market of native Hindi speakers who may speak both Hindi and English in a code-mixed way. This move comes as part of a larger trend among companies recognizing voice as a key factor in AI tool usage in India.
International rollout
Alexa+ was unveiled in 2025
Amazon first introduced the generative AI-powered conversational assistant, Alexa+, in 2025. However, its global rollout was slow and the new experience was made available to all US users only in February this year. Since then, Amazon has expanded Alexa+'s availability to countries such as the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Germany with local context support.