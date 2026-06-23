Hindi speakers can now test Amazon's Alexa+ in India

Software disclaimer

Alexa+ may mispronounce local nuances

Amazon has also warned users that the beta software for Alexa+ could have bugs and may provide inaccurate information or mispronounce local nuances. The company confirmed its testing of Alexa+ in India but refrained from commenting further on the matter. As of now, Alexa+ is not available in India and there is no word on its launch date in the country.