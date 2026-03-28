Amazon testing confidential product to extend Prime shipping beyond Amazon.com
Technology
Amazon is testing a new program called Confidential Product that brings Prime's fast, free shipping to select third-party sites, not just Amazon.com.
Now, when you shop on these partner stores, you can get Prime delivery perks without logging into Amazon.
Brands retain checkout payments and branding
With this setup, brands still run their own checkout and payment process, so shopping feels familiar and on-brand.
Amazon keeps its branding low-key to help merchants maintain their identity and customer relationships.
As Noah Wickham from My Amazon Guy put it, this gives brands a way to boost logistics with Prime-level shipping while staying in the driver's seat.